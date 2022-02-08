Voya Investment Management LLC Has $123.76 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Microchip Technology worth $123,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

