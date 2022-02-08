Voya Investment Management LLC Has $90.83 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $90,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

