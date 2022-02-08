Voya Investment Management LLC Has $93.10 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $93,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,244,000 after acquiring an additional 250,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,156,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $930,510,000 after acquiring an additional 337,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $217.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

