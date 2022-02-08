Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,572 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Apollo Global Management worth $106,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

