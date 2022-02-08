Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,960 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of McKesson worth $93,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 161,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 86,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 319,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $270.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.05. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $271.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.