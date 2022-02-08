Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $119,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $334.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

