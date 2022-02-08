Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $69,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $911,544,000 after purchasing an additional 208,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $870,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.73. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

