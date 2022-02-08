Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,271 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $116,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 153,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,290,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,028,000 after buying an additional 332,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $298.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

