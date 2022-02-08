Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 24,863 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Caesars Entertainment worth $92,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $18,487,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 262,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,477.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 198.1% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.95.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.