Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Dolby Laboratories worth $76,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 87.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 in the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

