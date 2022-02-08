Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 10,300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Linde worth $114,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 96,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.50. The firm has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

