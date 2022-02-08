Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 12,264 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Avery Dennison worth $86,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

AVY stock opened at $181.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average is $213.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

