Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 13,894 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,894 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $89,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $305.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.88 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.