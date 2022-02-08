Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 16,623 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,623 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Floor & Decor worth $70,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

