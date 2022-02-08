Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 19,187 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $112,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 142.5% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,576 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $13,981,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

