Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,649 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $89,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43,646.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 222,597 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $515.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.38 and its 200-day moving average is $490.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

