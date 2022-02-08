Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,780 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of United Rentals worth $97,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI opened at $315.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.73 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

