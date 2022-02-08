Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 8,797 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.42% of Celsius worth $95,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Celsius by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110,686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 549,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.40 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

