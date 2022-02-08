Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,869,157 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CSX worth $98,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in CSX by 183.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,935,000 after buying an additional 2,011,432 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in CSX by 67.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in CSX by 29.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

