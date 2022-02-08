Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Nasdaq worth $71,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $178.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

