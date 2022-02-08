Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,976 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Valero Energy worth $75,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

