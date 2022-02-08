W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.500-$25.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.93 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $497.36.

GWW opened at $478.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $367.00 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

