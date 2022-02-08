Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of WNC opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 44.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 50.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 133,251 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 10.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

