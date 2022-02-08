Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 311,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,056. The company has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Wabash National by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wabash National by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 163,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 562,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

