Wall Street Games (WSG) Market Cap Tops $7.47 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $1.41 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.57 or 0.07044331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.55 or 1.00131026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006326 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

