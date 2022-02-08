Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.38% of Waste Connections worth $123,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

