Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 77,565 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $90.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,964 shares of company stock valued at $21,678,420. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

