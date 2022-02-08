Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

