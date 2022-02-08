Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 349.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,396 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,106,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,126 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 71,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

