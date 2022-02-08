Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.20 and a 1-year high of $105.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.