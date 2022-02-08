Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 153.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

