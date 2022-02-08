Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 322,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,542,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.94) to €14.00 ($16.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($14.02) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

NYSE:DB opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.