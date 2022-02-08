Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 10,739 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 115.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $143.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $251.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

