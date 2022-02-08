Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.