Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

