Weber (WEBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. On average, analysts expect Weber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WEBR opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Weber has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $761,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

