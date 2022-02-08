WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.