Wedbush Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,141,000.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.