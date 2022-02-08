Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $163.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $206.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $187.87 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

