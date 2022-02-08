West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$6.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$120.62 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$126.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$116.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.32.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

