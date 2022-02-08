West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in West Fraser Timber stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

