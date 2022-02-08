Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $20.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $208.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,556 shares of company stock worth $144,040. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.