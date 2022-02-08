WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,579.19

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,579.19 ($21.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,645 ($22.24). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,630 ($22.04), with a volume of 203,446 shares traded.

SMWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($29.48) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.88) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,051 ($27.73).

Get WH Smith alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,515.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.19. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61.

In related news, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.72) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($51,791.75). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.57), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($671,843.03).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.