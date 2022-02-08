Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Trading Down 1.4%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.01. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

