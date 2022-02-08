Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.98. 20,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 39,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

