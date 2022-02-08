Wolves of Wall Street Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $305.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $28.61 or 0.00064576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $182,310.27 and $305.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00107902 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.