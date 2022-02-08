WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,048.17

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,048.17 ($14.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,188.50 ($16.07). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,172 ($15.85), with a volume of 2,593,611 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.61) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,360 ($18.39) to GBX 1,340 ($18.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.57) to GBX 1,475 ($19.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £13.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.17.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

