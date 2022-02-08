X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Down 0.6%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.22 and last traded at $41.32. 42,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 191,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,838,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.