Xilinx (XLNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX):

1/28/2022 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xilinx’s latest quarterly results reflect strength in broadcast, consumer, wired, wireless and industrial end markets. Strong performance across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific was a tailwind. Moreover, growing demand for its 16-nanometer UltraScale+ family and Zynq platform are likely to remain major growth drivers. Moreover, ramp up in 5G rollout across multiple regions remains a positive. Strong momentum for the Vitis software development platform is a positive. Additionally, Solarflare acquisition would bring in incremental revenues in subsequent quarters. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, the ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges are likely to keep hurting its near-term financial results. Additionally, increased logistics and component costs are expected to weigh on profitability.”

1/27/2022 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $190.00.

12/29/2021 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xilinx’s latest quarterly results reflect strength in broadcast, consumer, wired, wireless and industrial end markets. Strong performance across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific was a tailwind. Moreover, growing demand for its 16-nanometer UltraScale+ family and Zynq platform are likely to remain major growth drivers. Moreover, ramp up in 5G rollout across multiple regions remains a positive. Strong momentum for the Vitis software development platform is a positive. Additionally, Solarflare acquisition would bring in incremental revenues in subsequent quarters. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, an expected decline in Data Center Group sales hurt second-quarter revenues. The adverse impact of the COVID-19 and industry-wide supply chain challenges is likely to keep hurting its near-term financial results.”

12/15/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $207.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $210.13 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

