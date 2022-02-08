Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum China by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. Yum China has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

